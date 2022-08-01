← Company Directory
1848 Ventures
    Big challenges. Passionate people. Smart solutions. This is what you’ll find at 1848 Ventures. We help business owners manage uncertainty and discover opportunity in risk. We’re not aiming for incremental improvement – we’re breaking new ground. And when we see opportunity for innovation, we have the freedom, resources, and culture to make it happen.We’re champions of business owners everywhere. After all, it’s this startup ethos and entrepreneurial spirit that 1848 Ventures – and our parent company, Westfield – was founded on. Westfield, a leading provider of commercial insurance, established 1848 Ventures in 2018 to expand beyond conventional property and casualty insurance products and address the broader risks small business owners face every day. We meet our customers where they are, partnering together to deliver digital solutions that improve their bottom line.We know that in order to succeed, we need the right people to make it happen. We start by building a team with a diverse set of voices, backgrounds, and experiences. We’re looking for the innovators. The pioneers. The change agents. The people who aren’t afraid to ask, “What if…?” and try it anyway. This is the place for self-starters, go-getters, and anyone who wants to see a good idea become a great reality.At 1848 Ventures, we help people build careers. Based in Northeast Ohio near Cleveland, our team members grow their creative and commercial skill sets, applying their talents to a wide range of portfolio concepts. And who we are drives what we do – our values empower a thriving culture that allows for true innovation, learning, and growth.

    1848ventures.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

