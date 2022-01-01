← Company Directory
10x Genomics
10x Genomics Salaries

10x Genomics's salary ranges from $92,859 in total compensation per year for a Facilities Manager at the low-end to $477,375 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 10x Genomics. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $230K
Biomedical Engineer
$120K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Data Scientist
$347K
Facilities Manager
$92.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$203K
Legal
$375K
Marketing Operations
$285K
Product Designer
$159K
Recruiter
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$477K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 10x Genomics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $477,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10x Genomics is $214,065.

Other Resources