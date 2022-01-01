← Company Directory
JFrog
JFrog Salaries

JFrog's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Israel at the low-end to $303,475 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JFrog. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K

Product Manager
$151K
Project Manager
$118K
Sales
$173K
Sales Engineer
$263K
Software Engineering Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$303K
Technical Program Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JFrog is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JFrog is $152,575.

