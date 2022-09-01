VelocityEHS Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de VelocityEHS varia de $109,545 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem inferior a $175,875 per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de VelocityEHS. Última actualització: 8/24/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $112K
Enginyer Comercial
$110K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$176K

PMF

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos VelocityEHS er Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $175,875. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos VelocityEHS er $112,396.

