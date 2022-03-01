Directori d'Empreses
Tencent Holdings
Tencent Holdings Salaris

El rang de salaris de Tencent Holdings varia de $43,084 en compensació total anual per a Analista de Negocis a l'extrem inferior a $666,650 per a Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Tencent Holdings. Última actualització: 8/16/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocis
$43.1K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$108K
Científic de Dades
$63.5K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$667K
Legal
$301K
Gerent de Socis
$158K
Gestor de Producte
$55.9K
Enginyer de Programari
$102K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Tencent Holdings és Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $666,650. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Tencent Holdings és de $104,824.

