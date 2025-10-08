Directori d'empreses
Swisscom
Swisscom Enginyer DevOps Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer DevOps in Switzerland a Swisscom oscil·la entre CHF 124K per year per a Software Engineer i CHF 155K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Switzerland totalitza CHF 138K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Swisscom. Última actualització: 10/8/2025

Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF 160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Quins són els nivells professionals a Swisscom?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer DevOps a Swisscom in Switzerland és una compensació total anual de CHF 162,891. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Swisscom per al rol de Enginyer DevOps in Switzerland és CHF 133,141.

