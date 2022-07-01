Directori d'empreses
TDS
TDS Salaris

El salari de TDS oscil·la entre $44,765 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $140,700 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TDS. Darrera actualització: 9/20/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $87K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Comptable
$70.2K
Servei al Client
$44.8K

Científic de Dades
$51.2K
Vendes
$141K
Capitalista de Risc
$56.7K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a TDS és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $140,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a TDS és $63,444.

