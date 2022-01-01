Directori d'Empreses
TELUS
TELUS Salaris

El rang de salaris de TELUS varia de $10,107 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $135,281 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de TELUS. Última actualització: 8/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

Enginyer de programari de control de qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de programari backend

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer d'aprenentatge automàtic

Enginyer de DevOps

Gestor de Producte
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
Dissenyador de Producte
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

Dissenyador d'UX

Científic de Dades
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
Màrqueting
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
Gerent de Programa
Median $85K
Analista de Negocis
Median $56.2K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $76.8K
Analista de Dades
Median $37.1K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
Median $110K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $129K

Arquitecte de dades

Consultor de Gestió
Median $95.6K
Operacions de Negocis
$101K
Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$96.9K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$99.3K
Cap de Gabinet
$92.6K
Redactor Publicitari
$88.4K
Servei al Client
$10.1K
Analista Financer
$76.8K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$75.2K
Recursos Humans
$66.4K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$11.6K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$104K
Enginyer Mecànic
$72.9K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$107K
Gerent de Projecte
$14.5K
Vendes
$55.4K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$89.6K
Confiança i Seguretat
$41.7K
Investigador UX
$88.2K
PMF

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v TELUS je Enginyer de Programari at the L6 level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $135,281. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v TELUS je $86,649.

