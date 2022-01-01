Directori d'empreses
ShipBob Salaris

El salari de ShipBob oscil·la entre $24,430 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $215,321 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ShipBob. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $171K
Analista de Negoci
$142K
Científic de Dades
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dissenyador de Producte
$149K
Gestor de Producte
Median $115K
Gestor de Projectes
$59.2K
Vendes
$214K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$193K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$215K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ShipBob és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $215,321. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ShipBob és $149,250.

