NEXT Trucking Salaris

El salari de NEXT Trucking oscil·la entre $100,500 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $180,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de NEXT Trucking. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $180K
Analista de Negoci
$101K
Dissenyador de Producte
$162K

Enginyer de Programari
$164K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at NEXT Trucking is Gestor de Producte with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NEXT Trucking is $162,938.

