PT Pertamina
PT Pertamina Salaris

El salari de PT Pertamina oscil·la entre $2,731 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda baixa fins a $9,766 per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PT Pertamina. Darrera actualització: 10/24/2025

Dissenyador Gràfic
$9.7K
Enginyer Mecànic
$9.8K
Gestor de Projectes
$2.7K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a PT Pertamina és Enginyer Mecànic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $9,766. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a PT Pertamina és $9,660.

