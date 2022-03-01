Directori d'empreses
Onex Salaris

El salari de Onex oscil·la entre $12,158 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $170,145 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Onex. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $12.2K
Analista de Negoci
$123K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$61.7K

Màrqueting
$88.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$136K
Gestor de Producte
$110K
Vendes
$121K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$170K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$21.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Onex és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $170,145. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Onex és $110,223.

