Directori d'empreses
Minsait
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Minsait Salaris

El salari de Minsait oscil·la entre $23,619 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $48,536 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Minsait. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $40.2K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
Median $31.4K
Analista de Dades
Median $26.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Científic de Dades
$38.3K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$46.4K
Consultor de Gestió
$48.5K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$23.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Minsait és Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $48,536. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Minsait és $38,258.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Minsait

Empreses relacionades

  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos