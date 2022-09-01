McGraw Hill Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de McGraw Hill oscil·la entre $10,816 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $213,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de McGraw Hill. Darrera actualització: 9/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $138K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $100K
Gestor de Producte
Median $120K

Investigador UX
Median $100K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $213K
Científic de Dades
$184K
Màrqueting
$180K
Vendes
$10.8K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$185K
The highest paying role reported at McGraw Hill is Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari with a yearly total compensation of $213,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McGraw Hill is $137,500.

