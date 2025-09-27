Directori d'empreses
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Poland a Kaseya oscil·la entre PLN 255K per year per a Software Engineer 2 i PLN 291K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Poland totalitza PLN 265K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Kaseya. Última actualització: 9/27/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Nivell d'Entrada)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a Kaseya?

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Kaseya in Poland és una compensació total anual de PLN 327,642. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Kaseya per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Poland és PLN 274,918.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Kaseya

