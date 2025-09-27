La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Poland a Kaseya oscil·la entre PLN 255K per year per a Software Engineer 2 i PLN 291K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Poland totalitza PLN 265K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Kaseya. Última actualització: 9/27/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
