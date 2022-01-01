Directori d'empreses
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Salaris

El salari de Health Catalyst oscil·la entre $63,680 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $182,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Health Catalyst. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $128K
Gestor de Producte
Median $143K
Científic de Dades
Median $126K

Analista de Negoci
$83.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$82.3K
Màrqueting
$108K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $120K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $182K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$63.7K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Health Catalyst és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $182,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Health Catalyst és $120,000.

