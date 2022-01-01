Directori d'Empreses
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Salaris

El rang de salaris de Bentley Systems varia de $8,861 en compensació total anual per a Redactor Tècnic a l'extrem inferior a $112,435 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bentley Systems. Última actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $88.7K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Vendes
Median $100K
Servei al Client
$49K

Científic de Dades
$90.5K
Consultor de Gestió
$50.6K
Màrqueting
$78.6K
Enginyer Mecànic
$25.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$64.3K
Gestor de Producte
$99.2K
Gerent de Projecte
$108K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$99.5K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$112K
Redactor Tècnic
$8.9K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Bentley Systems és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $112,435. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Bentley Systems és de $88,740.

