La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Grainger oscil·la entre $107K per year per a Software Engineer I i $195K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $139K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Grainger. Última actualització: 11/1/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
