La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Grainger oscil·la entre $107K per year per a Software Engineer I i $195K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $139K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Grainger. Última actualització: 11/1/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Enginyer d'Aprenentatge Automàtic

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Científic Investigador

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Grainger in United States és una compensació total anual de $195,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Grainger per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $134,690.

