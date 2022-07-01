Directori d'empreses
Extole
Extole Salaris

El salari de Extole oscil·la entre $25,186 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $99,500 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Extole. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$43.8K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$27.6K
Gestor de Producte
$36.2K

Enginyer de Programari
$25.2K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$99.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Extole és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $99,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Extole és $36,180.

