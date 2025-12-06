La compensació de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $138K per year per a L5 i $198K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $165K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
TPM I
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.3%
ANY 3
A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)
