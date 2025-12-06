Directori d'empreses
Dell Technologies
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Programes Tècnics

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Programes Tècnics

Dell Technologies Gestor de Programes Tècnics Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $138K per year per a L5 i $198K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $165K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
TPM I
L5
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
L6
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
L7
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
L8
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Gestor de Programes Tècnics verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Gerent de Projecte Tècnic

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a Dell Technologies in United States és una compensació total anual de $280,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Dell Technologies per al rol de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in United States és $170,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Dell Technologies

Empreses relacionades

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.