Dell Technologies
  • Arquitecte de Solucions

  • Tots els Salaris de Arquitecte de Solucions

Dell Technologies Arquitecte de Solucions Salaris

La compensació de Arquitecte de Solucions in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $138K per year per a L5 i $205K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $200K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Solution Architect I
L5
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
L6
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
L7
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
L8
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Calendari d'Adquisició

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)



Títols inclosos

Arquitecte de Dades

Arquitecte de Núvol

Arquitecte de Seguretat al Núvol

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a Dell Technologies in United States és una compensació total anual de $315,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Dell Technologies per al rol de Arquitecte de Solucions in United States és $205,000.

