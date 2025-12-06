La compensació de Arquitecte de Solucions in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $138K per year per a L5 i $205K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $200K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Solution Architect I
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
No s'han trobat salaris
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.3%
ANY 3
A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)
