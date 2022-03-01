Directori d'empreses
CSS Salaris

El salari de CSS oscil·la entre $3,007 en compensació total anual per a un Atenció al Client a la banda baixa fins a $328,350 per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CSS. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $236K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$166K
Atenció al Client
$3K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$328K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$99.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a CSS és Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $328,350. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CSS és $165,825.

