CloudNine
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    About CloudNineEvery day, our customers including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications.By offering CloudNine Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as an individual or comprehensive and integrated solution, hosted and on-premise, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance.Built on values of superior performance, continual development, and excellent customer service, CloudNine is committed to the success of its clients, employees, and a global network of service partners.Established in 2002, CloudNine has offices in Houston as well as remote employees throughout the USA.

    https://cloudnine.com
    Lloc web
    2002
    Any de fundació
    150
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

