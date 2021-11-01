Directori d'empreses
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salaris

El salari de Chipotle Mexican Grill oscil·la entre $30,150 en compensació total anual per a un Redactor Tècnic a la banda baixa fins a $156,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chipotle Mexican Grill. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $140K
Atenció al Client
Median $38K
Gestor de Producte
Median $156K

Analista Financer
$74.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$147K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$127K
Gestor de Programes
$60.3K
Gestor de Projectes
$59.7K
Vendes
$129K
Redactor Tècnic
$30.2K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Chipotle Mexican Grill és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $156,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Chipotle Mexican Grill és $100,808.

Altres recursos