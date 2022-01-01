Directori d'empreses
Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Salaris

El salari de Bio-Techne oscil·la entre $84,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $157,785 per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Bio-Techne. Darrera actualització: 10/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $84K
Científic de Dades
$121K
Enginyer Mecànic
$158K

Gestor de Programes
$121K
PMF

በBio-Techne ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና Enginyer Mecànic at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$157,785 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በBio-Techne የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $120,747 ነው።

Altres recursos