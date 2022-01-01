Directori d'Empreses
Benefitfocus
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Benefitfocus Salaris

El rang de salaris de Benefitfocus varia de $47,760 en compensació total anual per a Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a l'extrem inferior a $135,675 per a Gerent de Programa Tècnic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Benefitfocus. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $87K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$47.8K
Gerent de Projecte
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$136K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Benefitfocus és Gerent de Programa Tècnic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $135,675. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Benefitfocus és de $85,150.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Benefitfocus

Empreses relacionades

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos