Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Enginyer de Programari Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Enginyer de Programari in Russia a Bell Integrator totalitza RUB 2.91M per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Bell Integrator. Última actualització: 12/3/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Total per any
$37.4K
Nivell
L5
Base
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
4 Anys
Anys d'exp
16 Anys
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Bell Integrator in Russia és una compensació total anual de RUB 3,288,692. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bell Integrator per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Russia és RUB 2,914,232.

