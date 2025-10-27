La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a 3M oscil·la entre $87.9K per year per a T1 i $170K per year per a T4A. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $112K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de 3M. Última actualització: 10/27/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
0%
ANY 1
0%
ANY 2
100 %
ANY 3
A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (0.00% anual)
0% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (0.00% anual)
100% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (100.00% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.3%
ANY 3
A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.