Emerson Salaris

El salari de Emerson oscil·la entre $3,633 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $180,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Emerson. Darrera actualització: 11/17/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $105K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $130K
Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $95K

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $107K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $180K
Vendes
Median $83K
Comptable
$58.3K
Analista de Negoci
$5.1K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$112K
Enginyer de Controls
$113K
Atenció al Client
$17.9K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$47.9K
Científic de Dades
$8.3K
Enginyer Elèctric
$132K
Analista Financer
$34.6K
Recursos Humans
$3.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$20.1K
Màrqueting
$125K
Gestor de Programes
$171K
Gestor de Projectes
$113K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$30.9K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$104K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$160K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Emerson és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $180,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Emerson és $104,475.

