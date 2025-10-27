Directori d'empreses
3M
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Projectes

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Projectes

3M Gestor de Projectes Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Projectes in United States a 3M oscil·la entre $121K per year per a T2 i $95K per year per a T3. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $96.1K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de 3M. Última actualització: 10/27/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Advanced Project Manager
$121K
$120K
$0
$750
T3
Senior Project Manager
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
T4
Specialist Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

0%

ANY 1

0%

ANY 2

100 %

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 0% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (0.00% anual)

  • 100% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (100.00% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Gestor de Projectes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Projectes a 3M in United States és una compensació total anual de $200,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a 3M per al rol de Gestor de Projectes in United States és $111,500.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a 3M

Empreses relacionades

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos