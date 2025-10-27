Tipus d'Accions

RSU + Options

A 3M, RSU + Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

0 % s'adquireix en el 1st - ANY ( 0.00 % anual )

0 % s'adquireix en el 2nd - ANY ( 0.00 % anual )

100 % s'adquireix en el 3rd - ANY ( 100.00 % anual )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.