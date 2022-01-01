Willis Towers Watson Заплати

Директория на компаниите
Заплатата в Willis Towers Watson варира от $19,281 общо възнаграждение годишно за Cybersecurity Analyst в долния край до $227,515 за Архитект на решения в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Willis Towers Watson. Последно актуализирано: 10/10/2025

$160K

Актюер
Median $123K
Бизнес аналитик
Median $65K
Управленски консултант
Median $90K

Продуктов мениджър
Median $107K
Бизнес развитие
$46.5K
Клиентско обслужване
$69.7K
Специалист по данни
$41.7K
Проектен мениджър
$79K
Продажби
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Софтуерен инженер
$54.1K
Мениджър софтуерно инженерство
Median $120K
Архитект на решения
$228K
Цялостни възнаграждения
$81.3K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Willis Towers Watson е Архитект на решения at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $227,515. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Willis Towers Watson е $74,339.

Други ресурси