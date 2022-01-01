Директория на компаниите
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Заплати

Заплатата в Prudential Financial варира от $37,332 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $241,200 за Маркетингови операции в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Prudential Financial. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Софтуерен инженер
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend софтуерен инженер

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Количествен разработчик

Специалист по данни
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Актюер
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Финансов анализатор
Median $80K
Бизнес анализатор
Median $100K
Маркетинг
Median $165K
Продуктов мениджър
Median $178K
Проектен мениджър
Median $130K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
Median $210K
Бизнес развитие
$110K
Анализатор на данни
$101K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$161K
Човешки ресурси
$118K
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$177K
Инвестиционен банкер
$226K
Правен
$166K
Маркетингови операции
$241K
Продуктов дизайнер
Median $132K
Рекрутър
Median $122K
Продажби
$37.3K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$104K
Архитект на решения
$117K
Мениджър на технически програми
$199K
Рисков капиталист
$109K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Prudential Financial е Маркетингови операции at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $241,200. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Prudential Financial е $131,417.

