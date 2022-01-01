Директория на компаниите
Progressive
Progressive Заплати

Заплатата в Progressive варира от $43,215 общо възнаграждение годишно за Продажби в долния край до $206,000 за Специалист по данни в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Progressive. Последно актуализирано: 11/28/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Анализатор на данни
Median $80K
Специалист по данни
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Информационен технолог (ИТ)
Median $140K
Бизнес анализатор
Median $100K
Експерт по претенции
$69.3K
Обслужване на клиенти
Median $54.5K
Маркетинг
$167K
Продажби
$43.2K
Мениджър на софтуерно инженерство
$138K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Progressive е Специалист по данни at the Lead Data Scientist level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $206,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Progressive е $120,363.

