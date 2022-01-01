Health Insurance Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered through VSP.

Dental Insurance Offered through Delta Dental.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Life Insurance Annual earnings up to a maximum of $350,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Annual earnings up to a maximum of $350,000

Disability Insurance Short-term disability with 60% of base weekly pay up to $3,250 and long-term disability with 60% of base monthly pay up to $17,500.

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Blue Origin will provide up to $10,000 per year, up to a maximum of $40,000 over the lifetime of your career at Blue Origin, to cover the cost of tuition, books, and lab fees.