Bank of Ireland Заплати

Заплатата в Bank of Ireland варира от $44,957 общо възнаграждение годишно за Бизнес анализатор в долния край до $93,083 за Софтуерен инженер в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Bank of Ireland. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $93.1K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
Median $63K
Счетоводител
$61.7K

Бизнес анализатор
$45K
Анализатор на данни
$68.2K
Мениджър на науката за данни
$70.4K
Специалист по данни
$73.2K
Продуктов мениджър
$83.1K
Проектен мениджър
$72.3K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Bank of Ireland е Софтуерен инженер с годишно общо възнаграждение от $93,083. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Bank of Ireland е $70,444.

