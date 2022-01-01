دليل الشركات
Willis Towers Watson
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Willis Towers Watson الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Willis Towers Watson من $19,281 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأدنى إلى $227,515 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Willis Towers Watson. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

خبير اكتواري
Median $123K
محلل أعمال
Median $65K
استشاري إداري
Median $90K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مدير منتج
Median $107K
تطوير الأعمال
$46.5K
خدمة العملاء
$69.7K
عالم بيانات
$41.7K
مدير مشروع
$79K
المبيعات
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$54.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $120K
مهندس حلول
$228K
إجمالي المكافآت
$81.3K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Willis Towers Watson هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $227,515. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Willis Towers Watson هو $74,339.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Willis Towers Watson

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • EQ
  • Aon
  • BlackRock
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Broadridge
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى