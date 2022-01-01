دليل الشركات
Broadridge
Broadridge الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Broadridge يتراوح من $2,545 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $378,100 لـ قانوني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Broadridge. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$323K
محلل أعمال
$13.2K

التطوير المؤسسي
$274K
خدمة العملاء
$112K
مدير علوم البيانات
$194K
عالم البيانات
$159K
محلل مالي
$59.7K
مصرفي استثماري
$2.5K
قانوني
$378K
مدير المشاريع
$96.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$261K
مهندس حلول
$57.4K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$36.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Broadridge est قانوني at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $378,100. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Broadridge est de $111,797.

موارد أخرى