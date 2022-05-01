دليل الشركات
VTEX
VTEX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب VTEX من $30,845 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $215,070 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في VTEX. آخر تحديث: 11/13/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
مستشار إداري
$84.1K
تسويق
$80.2K

مصمم منتجات
$51.6K
مدير منتجات
$60K
مبيعات
$215K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$212K
مهندس حلول
$66.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في VTEX هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $215,070. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في VTEX هو $66,455.

