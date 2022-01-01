دليل الشركات
TELUS
TELUS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب TELUS يتراوح من $10,107 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $135,281 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في TELUS. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس عمليات التطوير

مدير المنتج
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
مصمم المنتج
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

عالم البيانات
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
التسويق
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
مدير البرامج
Median $85K
محلل أعمال
Median $56.2K
محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $76.8K
محلل بيانات
Median $37.1K
مدير علوم البيانات
Median $110K
مهندس حلول
Median $129K

مهندس معماري بيانات

مستشار إداري
Median $95.6K
عمليات الأعمال
$101K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$96.9K
تطوير الأعمال
$99.3K
كبير الموظفين
$92.6K
كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$88.4K
خدمة العملاء
$10.1K
محلل مالي
$76.8K
مهندس عتاد
$75.2K
الموارد البشرية
$66.4K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$11.6K
عمليات التسويق
$104K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$72.9K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$107K
مدير المشاريع
$14.5K
المبيعات
$55.4K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$89.6K
الثقة والسلامة
$41.7K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$88.2K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in TELUS è di $86,649.

