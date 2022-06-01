دليل الشركات
StoneX Group
StoneX Group الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب StoneX Group من $29,711 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,950 لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في StoneX Group. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $142K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$52.3K
محلل أعمال
$41.6K

عالم بيانات
$29.7K
عمليات التسويق
$209K
مصمم منتجات
$58.3K
مدير منتج
$206K
المبيعات
$139K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$196K
مهندس حلول
$119K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في StoneX Group هي عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في StoneX Group هو $128,972.

