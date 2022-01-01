دليل الشركات
Staples الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Staples يتراوح من $26,722 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $283,575 لـ محلل مالي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Staples. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $98.5K
المبيعات
Median $26.7K

مدير المنتج
Median $138K
مصمم المنتج
Median $66.4K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل أعمال
$119K
محلل بيانات
$69.7K
محلل مالي
$284K
التسويق
$49.8K
مدير المشاريع
$96.5K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$40.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$175K
مهندس حلول
$145K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Staples هو محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $283,575. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Staples هو $99,500.

