SRC الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب SRC من $55,275 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في SRC. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $131K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محلل أعمال
$55.3K
مهندس كهربائي
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
مهندس أجهزة
$81.1K
مدير منتجات
$80.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$201K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في SRC هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في SRC هو $97,163.

موارد أخرى

