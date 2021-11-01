دليل الشركات
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب The Aerospace Corporation من $95,475 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $184,000 لمنصب مهندس طيران وفضاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في The Aerospace Corporation. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $111K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس الأنظمة

عالم بيانات
Median $115K
مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $105K

مهندس طيران وفضاء
Median $184K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $170K
محاسب
$95.5K
مهندس كهربائي
$122K
مهندس أجهزة
$136K
مدير مشاريع
$105K
مسؤول توظيف
$109K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$169K
مهندس حلول
$150K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في The Aerospace Corporation هي مهندس طيران وفضاء بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $184,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في The Aerospace Corporation هو $118,303.

موارد أخرى

