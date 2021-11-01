دليل الشركات
Sigmoid
Sigmoid الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sigmoid يتراوح من $22,403 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $70,369 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sigmoid. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $22.4K

مهندس بيانات

عالم البيانات
Median $38.9K
محلل بيانات
$23K

مدير علوم البيانات
$65.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$70.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Sigmoid is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $70,369. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigmoid is $38,939.

