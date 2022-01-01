دليل الشركات
Birlasoft الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Birlasoft من $1,438 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $165,825 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Birlasoft. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $7K
مهندس حلول
Median $160K
محلل أعمال
$20.5K

عالم بيانات
$15.1K
الموارد البشرية
$1.4K
استشاري إداري
$15.4K
مصمم منتجات
$11.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$160K
مدير برنامج تقني
$166K
الأسئلة الشائعة

