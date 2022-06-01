دليل الشركات
SADA
SADA الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب SADA من $21,128 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب إعلاني في الحد الأدنى إلى $295,515 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في SADA. آخر تحديث: 9/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K
مهندس حلول
Median $230K
خبير اكتواري
$99.5K

كاتب إعلاني
$21.1K
خدمة العملاء
$40.8K
الموارد البشرية
$148K
مصمم منتجات
$101K
مدير برنامج
$43.4K
مدير مشروع
$138K
المبيعات
$160K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$224K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$296K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في SADA هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $295,515. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في SADA هو $142,973.

