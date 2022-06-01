دليل الشركات
Realogy
Realogy الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Realogy يتراوح من $100,509 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $185,925 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Realogy. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $176K
عالم البيانات
$186K
الموارد البشرية
$101K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$111K
مصمم المنتج
$140K
مُوظِّف
$129K
مهندس حلول
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Realogy gemeldet wurde, ist عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $185,925. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Realogy gemeldet wurde, beträgt $139,695.

