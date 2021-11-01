دليل الشركات
PT Pertamina
PT Pertamina الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب PT Pertamina من $2,731 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $9,766 لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأقصى.

مصمم جرافيك
$9.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$9.8K
مدير مشروع
$2.7K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في PT Pertamina هي مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $9,766. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في PT Pertamina هو $9,660.

موارد أخرى