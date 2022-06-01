دليل الشركات
    PMMC provides revenue cycle management tools to healthcare delivery systems, acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, academic physician organizations and multi-specialty physician groups. Helping find additional cash and creating efficient workflow processes allows clients to improve margins and continue to effectively serve their community.The Revenue Maturity Matrix is a proven, four-phased approach that enables healthcare providers to improve the bottom line and become more competitive in today's healthcare environment.Contract GovernanceA successful revenue cycle maturity strategy begins with contract governance, or contract management. This ensures that your hospital is being reimbursed accurately for all the services provided and identifies which claims are being underpaid or denied. Measuring payer performance and understanding how payers compare to one another is a critical component to contract governance.Payer Negotiations and Strategic PricingAfter healthcare providers have established contract governance, this historical data can now be leveraged to aggressively model payer contracts in real-time while using the same platform to develop a competitive rate setting strategy and understanding the impact on their current contracts and net patient revenues.Pricing TransparencyHealthcare providers can utilize the same platform that drives contract governance, modeling and rate setting to deploy a successful patient engagement strategy for pricing transparency and consumerism. In healthcare today, this means giving patients the means to price shop for healthcare services. Value Based ReimbursementHealthcare providers will be challenged in gaining a competitive advantage as the market shifts from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement. PMMC enables healthcare providers to lead with a high value and high volume strategy by incorporating current contract governance and risk assessment.

