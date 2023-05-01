دليل الشركات
Paytronix Systems
Paytronix Systems الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Paytronix Systems من $55,275 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $213,060 لمنصب مدير الشراكات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Paytronix Systems. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $114K
مدير الشراكات
$213K
المبيعات
$55.3K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Paytronix Systems هي مدير الشراكات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $213,060. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Paytronix Systems هو $114,000.

